School district reverses ban on Bible, returns Word of God to shelves

'Frankly, this is embarrassing. It's embarrassing for the state'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 21, 2023 at 9:14pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(KSL-TV) -- FARMINGTON, Utah — The Davis School District board on Tuesday voted unanimously to reverse the decision of an initial review committee and retain the Bible in all district libraries after weeks of controversy and criticism.

The district received a request to review the King James version of the Bible in December, and earlier this month, the King James version of the Bible was removed from all elementary and junior high libraries in the district.

The committee that reviewed the Bible for the district explained that the "book does not contain sensitive material as defined in Utah Code," so it chose to retain the version in high schools but remove it from all elementary and junior high schools based on "vulgarity and violence" that may not be age-appropriate.

Read the full story ›

