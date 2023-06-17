Schools in 1 state report more than 4,200 percent increase in nonbinary students in 4 years

(THE EPOCH TIMES) – The number of “nonbinary” students in New Jersey public schools rose by 4,218 percent in just four years, figures from the state’s Department of Education (NJDOE) show.

People who identify as nonbinary say their “gender identity” doesn’t conform to exclusively male or female.

This massive increase in students identifying as nonheterosexual isn’t “business as usual,” according to New Jersey parental rights activist Nik Stouffer. She said she believes that the jump in nonbinary cases springs from COVID-19 restrictions and also a new education program starting in 2020 that normalizes sex changes, she told The Epoch Times.

