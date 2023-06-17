A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Schools in 1 state report more than 4,200 percent increase in nonbinary students in 4 years

'Normalizing' alternative sexuality becomes trendy

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 17, 2023 at 12:18pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(THE EPOCH TIMES) – The number of “nonbinary” students in New Jersey public schools rose by 4,218 percent in just four years, figures from the state’s Department of Education (NJDOE) show.

People who identify as nonbinary say their “gender identity” doesn’t conform to exclusively male or female.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

This massive increase in students identifying as nonheterosexual isn’t “business as usual,” according to New Jersey parental rights activist Nik Stouffer. She said she believes that the jump in nonbinary cases springs from COVID-19 restrictions and also a new education program starting in 2020 that normalizes sex changes, she told The Epoch Times.

TRENDING: Dems push bill to give immigrants free food, health insurance immediately upon entering U.S.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







CDC confirms heart disease risk soars 13,200 percent among vaccinated
Data confirms dangerous Chinese labs STILL eligible for U.S. funding
Federal court strikes down costly Biden admin regs hampering lobster fishermen
Young athlete injured by transgender opponent hits back at Karine Jean-Pierre
University sends pro-abortion message to entire campus
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×