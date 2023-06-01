Seaweed piles in 1 state may contain flesh-eating bacteria

(FOX NEWS) – Scientists have discovered a dangerous bacterium living in seaweed on Florida's coasts. The seaweed, known as Sargassum, commonly manifests as thick, tangled globs of algae.

Hotels, resorts and public areas are frequently burdened with extensive clean-up duties as truckloads worth of the unpleasant plant wash ashore. Once it is washed onto land, the sargassum usually begins to rot and decay, producing a noxious odor.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Scientists have warned that sargassum has the potential to intermix with plastic litter contaminated with Vibrio bacteria.

TRENDING: 'Godlessness': Super popular Christian TV show defends gay-pride flag on set

Read the full story ›