Secret stash of 1 million pennies discovered hidden in home's crawlspace

Worth more in copper than face value

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 15, 2023 at 1:07pm
(NEW YORK POST) – A California man cleaning out the home of his late father-in-law discovered a secret stash of one million pennies.

Real estate agent John Reyes found the copious collection of copper coins — with a face value of $10,000 — in a basement crawlspace under the Los Angeles abode, KTLA reported.

The first clue to the treasure came as he and family members assisting in the cleanup found some loose pennies in disintegrated paper rolls.

Read the full story ›

