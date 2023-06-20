Sexually 'explicit' books 'really valuable' to students, librarians told at conference

By Reagan Reese

Daily Caller News Foundation

A speaker at a national library conference advised librarians that “explicit” content in schools and libraries could be “really valuable” to students, according to a video recording of the June 8 conference reviewed by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

University of Kentucky Associate Professor Dr. Shannon M. Oltmann told attendees that they should not focus on what is considered “pornographic” as the debate is misleading.

“I don’t want people to get caught up in definitions of pornography definitions, especially definitions that say anything explicit or detailed should not be allowed. Sometimes those things are really valuable to students or other patrons,” Oltmann said.

A keynote speaker at a national library conference told attendees that explicit content in schools and libraries could be “really valuable” to students and other patrons, according to a video recording of the June 8 conference reviewed by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

TRENDING: California industry under assault by EPA air-quality scheme

During the Library 2.0’s “Banned Books and Censorship” conference, University of Kentucky Associate Professor Dr. Shannon M. Oltmann spoke on pornographic content within public schools, noting that books, content and pictures that are “explicit” or make someone “uncomfortable” don’t always fall under the definition of pornography, according to a video recording of the June 8 conference. Oltmann advised attendees not to get caught up in the definition of pornography, saying that the debate over what falls under the definition is misleading.

“Pornography does not equate to something that makes you uncomfortable, I just want to make that very explicit,” Oltmann said. “There are things that make us uncomfortable, there are things that could be explicit, those may or not be defined as pornography. I think chasing after what is pornography and should pornography be on ‘such and such’ library shelves, I think that is a complete red-herring.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“I don’t want people to get caught up in definitions of pornography definitions, especially definitions that say anything explicit or detailed should not be allowed,” Oltmann said. “Sometimes those things are really valuable to students or other patrons.”

Is Dr. Shannon M. Oltmann a sexual groomer? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (3 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Another speaker, Emily Knox, an associate professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, addressed two books, “Gender Queer,” a book that contains cartoon images of masturbation and oral sex, and “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” a memoir about the experience of a black queer boy growing up that depicts graphic sexually explicit encounters, which have been challenged within school districts because of their pornographic nature. Knox claimed that the books are not pornographic, though they have “surprising,” but not “particularly sexy pictures.”

WATCH:

WATCH: During the Opening Keynote of the American Library Association's recent Library 2.0 conference Associate Professor in the School of Information Science at the University of Kentucky Dr. Shannon M. Oltmann, Ph.D. & Associate Professor in the School of Information Sciences… pic.twitter.com/ykTl3Y2LMU — Haley Kennington (@ladykennington) June 20, 2023

Parents across the country are pushing to have sexually explicit books removed from schools; a Virginia town board voted to partially freeze funding to a local public library after parents protested the presence of sexually explicit books available in the kid’s section. In California, parents compiled a database of books that feature pornographic scenes and are available in school libraries.

“For these events, none of the speakers are compensated, and the opening keynote panel host chooses his or her own panel members,” a Library 2.0 spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “So those particular remarks, or any remarks in that context, do not represent the position of the conference organizers, as we’ve never taken a position on any issue. And while we might personally agree or disagree with specific sentiments that are expressed in forum discussions or conference sessions, we’ve never censored or deleted any content–although we obviously would if it were slanderous or illegal.”

Oltmann said at the conference that she didn’t think there were school districts with pornographic content on their shelves.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“Obviously there are things that are illegal that should not be in libraries,” Oltmann stated. “One thing that is not illegal is pornography, but I cannot imagine a school library that has pornography on their shelves. I cannot imagine most public libraries or academic libraries or any libraries that have pornography on their shelves.”

Oltmann and Knox did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

IMPORTANT NOTE: It's hard to believe it's really happening, but it is. Male athletes pretend to be females, dominate their sports, and are thereby rapidly destroying women's competitive sports worldwide. Convicted male criminals suddenly claim to be transgender so they can be confined in a women's prison and sexually abuse the female inmates there. Men claiming to be female likewise invade women's locker rooms, bathrooms, schools, dormitories, sororities, shelters, spas and social organizations – and in the process steal women's scholarships, advancement, honors and myriad other opportunities.

Meanwhile, transgender groomers and recruiters in schools and on social media platforms like TikTok are continually feeding and expanding the current "mass hysteria" craze that has already led countless teen girls to take testosterone and undergo double mastectomies in a pathetic effort to become boys. No wonder the CDC reports 3 in 5 teen girls say they feel "persistently sad or hopeless" and almost 1 in 3 say they have seriously considered committing suicide.

All of this on top of the radical left's renewed obsession with killing women's unborn babies via abortion.

The "woke" left's maniacal attack on women and girls, virtually unreported by the rest of the media, is the entire focus of the sensational June issue of WND's critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled "THE LEFT'S TOTAL WAR ON WOMEN." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!