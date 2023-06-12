The sham indictment is the LAST reason to desert Trump

Conservatives who say we need to go with someone for president other than Donald Trump due to the left targeting him with political prosecutions are missing the larger picture. This is one of the most frightening eras in America's history, where the left has weaponized politics to the point of putting our most powerful, leading conservatives in prison. It is not the time to desert them.

If we complacently allow the fascist left to take down Trump, it will become far easier for them to take down others, having set a precedent. It's just a matter of time before they turn their sights on prosecuting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis; if he gets the nomination, they'll proceed with a criminal fishing expedition against him.

It's not true that Trump can't beat Joe Biden but DeSantis can. The polls are all over the place, with many of them showing Trump more likely to beat Biden. A Morning Consult poll from earlier this month has Joe Biden at 43% to Trump at 41%, and 43% to DeSantis at 40%. Premise polls are scattered, with Trump ahead of Biden by 6 points in one, Biden leading DeSantis by 1 point in another, and other variations. Redfield & Wilton Strategies shows Trump defeating Biden, with DeSantis losing to Biden by as many as 15 points.

Everyone knows Trump really won in 2020. The Democrats have mastered election fraud in swing states with the aid of the MSM and judges terrified of ever ruling there was voter disenfranchisement of Republicans.

I've specialized in writing about the left coming after conservative leaders for several years now – Tom DeLay, Rick Perry, Rick Renzi, Steve Stockman, Ted Stevens, Bob McDonnell and Dinesh D'Souza. None of them did anything seriously wrong, yet prosecutors tried – and in some cases succeeded – in putting them in prison.

We all know the expression, "a good prosecutor can get a grand jury to indict a ham sandwich," since the defense doesn't get to show the jury the other side. Special Counsel Jack Smith was appointed because he could be trusted to do the dirty work of the left; he prosecuted McDonnell, Renzi and wanted to prosecute people targeted by Obama's IRS.

The legal system has become dominated by the left in recent years, with large swaths of prosecutors now Democrats due in part to George Soros funding their races around the country. Before Sidney Powell ever got involved in Trump's election fraud fights, she wrote the book "Licensed to Lie: Exposing Corruption in the Department of Justice."

The legal system drags out the prosecutions of conservative targets in order to maximize the tarnishing of their names and bog them down fighting back – it's not easy to do much else but survive when you're up against the unlimited pockets of big prosecution. It took DeLay nine years to fight groundless charges until he was finally exonerated.

What heinous crime did Trump allegedly commit, resulting in 37 felony counts that could lead to 400 years in prison? Mishandling classified documents, a violation of the scary sounding Espionage Act (as if Trump was going to get involved with spying on the U.S.). Since he took 15 boxes of documents to Mar-a-Lago, he was accused of taking classified documents from the White House. But the president can declassify any document, any time under the Presidential Records Act. He may have kept them for nostalgic value, hardly anything nefarious, or perhaps he kept them to keep up to speed for his return to office.

Let's contrast this with the prosecution of a previous Maricopa County supervisor, RINO Don Stapley, who a grand jury indicted on 93 felony charges for spending $70,000 in campaign funds on luxury items from a campaign where he had no opponent. He also transferred the money to a personal bank account so he could qualify for a loan.

Sounds clearly wrong, right? But since he was being prosecuted by a very conservative DA, he turned it around, filed a bar complaint against Maricopa County Attorney Andrew Thomas, got a judge to dismiss the charges, got Thomas disbarred, and got the taxpayers to award him $3.5 million for the "stress" of being prosecuted.

Or look at what happened with Hillary Clinton and the classified emails she destroyed and illegally stored on a private server, not to mention phones she had destroyed with a hammer. Nothing. Similarly, what happened to Biden when he was caught with classified documents in his garage? Nothing.

So all the drama about Trump being indicted could easily go nowhere – if he were a buddy of the left. But since he's not, we know we're looking at years until this is finally concluded. A judge out to get Trump can find a way to weasel around the Presidential Records Act.

This is all part of what defense attorney Harvey Silverglate wrote about in his book "Three Felonies a Day: How the Feds Target the Innocent." It's how our laws have become so numerous, so expansive and so vague that the average American commits three felonies a day and doesn't know it. So as Josef Stalin's chief of police famously said, "Show me the man, and I'll show you the crime."

The 37 counts are repetitive (mostly variations of "did not turn over documents"), with some just thrown in to pile on and sound scary, like "conspiracy to …" types of counts. The other prosecutions Trump is facing are equally as bogus. We now have a two-tier justice system, just like a banana republic.

While many of us may get annoyed at Trump's sharp attacks on others, including fellow Republicans, deserting him would be a Pyrrhic victory. The left will launch multiple criminal investigations of DeSantis if he gets the nomination. Let's stop ignoring history and face reality. They are coming after Trump because he is the leading candidate to challenge their incumbent president, and sweeping it under the rug and choosing DeSantis instead solves nothing, especially since the left will engage in as much election fraud against him too.

