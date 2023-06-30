The shameless Bidens and a fatherless little girl

As if we haven't learned enough about the Biden family – most of it not flattering – now we get a clear picture about what a scoundrel the Biden son really is. That would be Hunter Biden, the man President Biden says he loves. He is his son, after all, but from what we have learned about the son, he is not someone most parents would brag about. But then, he is a Biden, so I guess it is to be expected.

Hunter Biden has been embroiled in a paternity dispute since 2019 when a baby girl was born. The mother is Lunden Roberts, with whom Hunter was sexually involved. From the very beginning, Hunter denied paternity, but that dispute was resolved when a paternity test showed indeed, his is the father of the child. At that point, he agreed to pay child support – $20,000 a month

All the while, the Biden family generally ignored the child. President Biden never names her as his grandchild, and she has been left out of family gatherings.

The girl now is 4 years old, and her mother recently went back to court to ask for more support, a legal name change for the child and to gain further information about how rich Hunter really is.

This goes along with the fact that Hunter applied to the court to reduce his payments for child support. The details of the ultimate support agreement are not revealed, for which, no doubt, Hunter is grateful.

This all comes to a head while he has been embroiled in other legal issues – gun charges, federal tax offenses and a defamation case.

According to Lunden Roberts' suit, Hunter had claimed that he was unemployed and had no monthly income – but then it was revealed he drove a Porsche and paid $12,000 rent for his apartment.

The court battle proceeded and came to a head when Roberts petitioned the court to officially name the child "Navy Joan Biden." She said she wanted the child to 'benefit from carrying the Biden Family name."

Hunter Biden wanted none of that, saying he wants the child to have a peaceful existence, free of the political scrutiny associated with his family dynasty!

The legal wrangling continued and was finally settled Thursday.

Lunden agreed finally that the child will not have the Biden last name, but that Navy will be given an undisclosed number of Hunter's paintings. He had taken up art, and a number of his works have sold in the six-figure category. It is assumed that the child will be able to sell the paintings she is given, and the money will be wired to an account in her name.

The court proceeding also revealed that over the four-year dispute, Hunter has paid Lunden more than $750,000 for support of the child. Both sides made demands on the other. She demanded information concerning all of Hunter's business deals overseas and the names of the people who purchased his paintings for thousands of dollars.

The settlement details are being kept private, so Hunter will avoid public scrutiny of his private financial situation – and considering that he faces congressional and federal probes into his finances, I suspect he is one thankful man at this point.

But Hunter Biden's troubles aren't over, and there is a little girl who doesn't have a daddy to care for her.

The Bidens should be ashamed – but then, they have no shame.

