Shelters in major U.S. city are housing more illegals than homeless people

By Jennie Taer

Daily Caller News Foundation

The number of migrants in New York City’s care has outpaced the homeless population in local shelters, according to NBC4 New York.

As of Sunday, the city had 50,000 migrants in its care, including in local hotels and temporary shelters, and 49,700 local homeless residents, NBC4 reported. The influx of migrants crossing the southern border illegally has led to more migrants arriving in the Big Apple, some of whom have been bused in by Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

The city has turned the historic Roosevelt Hotel, which closed three years ago, into a migrant shelter.

“My heart breaks a little bit, and I have these conflicting feelings,” Deputy Mayor Anne Williams-Isom said during a tour of the hotel, according to NBC4.

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams has floated asking his residents to help shelter migrants in their homes, he said in early June.

“It is my vision to take the next step to this, to go to the faith-based locales and then move to private residents, there are residents who are suffering right now because of economic challenges,” Adams said at the time.

“They have spare rooms, they have locales and if we can find a way to get over the 30-day rule and other rules that government has in its place, we can take that $4.2 billion, $4.3 maybe now, that we potentially will have to spend, and we can put it back in the pockets of everyday New Yorkers, everyday houses of worship, instead of putting it in the pockets of corporations,” Adams added.

Adams has also taken matters into his own hands by busing some of the arriving migrants to New York suburbs, including an area near the northern border, where the Daily Caller News Foundation previously observed some of them crossing into Canada illegally. Adams has also transported dozens of migrants to Republican-run states, like Florida and Texas, South America and one to China, Politico reported Friday.

Adams’ office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

