Shock ruling: Nude women's-only spa must serve patrons with male genitals

By Laurel Duggan

Daily Caller News Foundation

A women’s only nude spa does not have a right to exclude patrons with male genitalia who identify as transgender, a federal judge ruled Monday.

The Washington State Human Rights Commission previously ruled that Olympus Spa violated gender identity protections by excluding patrons who identified as transgender women, and Judge Barbara Jacobs Rothstein of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington upheld this ruling, determining that it did not violate the First Amendment. The spa is for women only, and patrons are typically naked while using its facilities and services.

TRENDING: Children's choir director responds to police claim they didn't stop national anthem

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Biological women are welcome,” the spa’s website read, according to the ruling. “It is the policy of Olympus Spa not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national original, sex, age, or disability in its programs or activities, as required by applicable laws and regulations.”

In addition to its female-only policy, spa employees also refused to perform massages and body scrubs on naked men, according to the ruling.

Rothstein, who was appointed by former President Jimmy Carter, determined that the state’s anti-discrimination law was not discriminatory on its face and therefore didn’t run afoul of the First Amendment.

Will this ruling cause biological women to abandon such health spas? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 95% (121 Votes) 5% (7 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Spas, gyms and other facilities have struggled to maintain women’s only spaces as transgender activists push them to allow men who identify as women inside; the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) sued to force a California gym to allow a man who identifies as a transgender woman to use the women’s locker rooms in 2016, and the same person was accused of being naked in front of an underage girl in a different gym’s locker room years later. Another transgender individual sparked protests in July 2021 for allegedly exposing male genitals in a women’s spa and was eventually arrested for indecent exposure.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!