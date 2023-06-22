A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health WorldTO YOUR HEALTH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Shocking eugenics law: Forced sterilization of children as young as 9

'The doctor never told me what the surgery was for'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 22, 2023 at 5:26pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Sasin Tipchai from Pixabay)

(Image by Sasin Tipchai from Pixabay)

(WAYNE DUPREE) – A eugenics law in Japan was in effect from 1948 to 1996, and the country's parliament has just released a disturbing report detailing the program of forced sterilization that it authorized. After three years of research, the 1,400-page report concluded that children as young as nine were sterilized to prevent them from having "inferior" offspring, as reported by the BBC. Roughly 25,000 people were sterilized through the program, with 16,000 of those being coerced sterilizations, according to the report. Starting in 1948, the program assisted those who suffered from physical or mental impairments or from genetic diseases.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The Japan Times reports that the report claims sterilization is sometimes a precondition for marriage. Authorities misled some patients into undergoing the procedure by claiming their procedures were nothing more than "routine" appendix removals. People who were forcibly sterilized in 2019 were eligible to receive government payments of approximately $22,000. Some of the victims are filing monetary compensation claims. An 80-year-old woman who was sterilized at the age of 14 spoke out after the report's release on Monday, saying that the government "had been doing terrible things by deceiving children." I hope the government stops hiding this problem and starts to take our hardships seriously as soon as possible.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







GOP lawmakers alert FBI to Chinese intel ops in U.S. cities
House Committee takes initial stab at protecting, reenlisting troops booted over COVID jab
Girl de-transitions after starring in MTV transgender documentary: 'I was rushed into treatment'
DeSantis pushes for decoupling U.S. economy from China
Paris summit aims to overhaul global financial system for 'climate solidarity' with South
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×