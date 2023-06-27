'Shockingly callous': Fox News fires remaining Tucker staffers

Despite being told numerous times their jobs were safe, the last of Tucker Carlson's staff at Fox News have been fired, according to numerous sources.

Chadwick Moore, the author of "Tucker," tweeted: "Sources have told me Fox News has just terminated the rest of @TuckerCarlson's former staff. They want the nine remaining employees to continue working until mid-July."

Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) June 26, 2023

Gregg Re, an attorney and former head writer and investigative producer at "Tucker Carlson Tonight," explained: "They were told to keep producing Fox News Tonight until the show ends in July, at which point they will be terminated. If they do not comply then they will lose their severance."

Gregg Re (@gregg_re) June 26, 2023

The news was echoed by the Daily Caller, which reported: "The network let go of at least nine remaining staffers, including long-standing producers, in a move described as 'shockingly callous' by one former Fox News producer."

"Some of the producers fired have been at Fox for well over a decade," the producer told the Daily Caller.

That same producer indicated the remaining staffers were informed they could apply for any jobs throughout the company, explaining network workers who once staffed Bill O'Reilly's "No Spin Zone" and Dan Bongino's program were merely reassigned on other shows after both those marquee names departed the broadcast giant.

The Caller noted: "Staffers told the former producer the terminations were clearly an 'anti-Tucker move to purge any of his remaining stamp he had on the network as Fox begins this new lineup change."

On Monday, Fox News announced Jesse Watters, who started years ago at Fox doing a Man on the Street segment for Bill O'Reilly, will be the permanent replacement for Carlson's coveted 8 p.m. time slot.

The prime-time lineup shuffle also has Laura Ingraham taking over Watters' 7 p.m. spot, and Greg Gutfeld shifting his show to 10 p.m. Long-time anchor Sean Hannity stays in his 9 p.m. slot.

As WND reported Sunday, Fox News came under fire for apparently trying to make Tucker Carlson an "unperson" by not allowing his image on the air in any form, including political ads, in the wake of his ouster from his top-rated program.

Embedded in that story was an unscientific poll which asked if Fox News is now an "enemy of the American people." With more than 1,100 votes, 98% of WND readers answered "yes."

A follow-up story featured another WND poll which asked: "Are the minds of the bosses at Fox News now controlled by demonic forces?"

Once again, the percentage of "yes" responses was 98%.

Some comments from WND readers include:

"I guess it's official now. Fox is now in the same league as CNN, PMSNBC, PRAVDA, and all the other off the chart wacko 'news' shows. I'm just wondering if they're getting their marching orders from the swamp like all the others. Sure sounds like it."

"Welcome to the final days of the U.S. All great nations fall sooner or later. It's our time in the box. Enjoy what time you have left."

"Sad that the demonic realm now runs the earth. But alas there is a happy ending."

