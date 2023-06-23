We're sitting ducks as Biden negotiates new Cuban crisis

Last Tuesday, on the very day Hunter Biden reached a plea deal, it was announced that Cuba and China are negotiating to establish a new joint military training facility on the island, sparking alarm in Washington that it could lead to the stationing of Chinese troops and other security and intelligence operations just 100 miles off Florida’s coast, according to current and former U.S. officials.

Were these deals related?

The Hunter Biden investigation has been going on for years. But it ended with the price of a slap on the wrist. He’s a totally free man, He just pleaded guilty and got the deal of a lifetime. No jail time. He was not even accused of bribery. He got less than a speeding ticket.

So, now you know how Joe Biden’s Justice Department "negotiates."

How do you think the deal on China and Cuba will work out?

In 2023, we’re sitting ducks with something potentially as dangerous as the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis – except President John Kennedy is not around. Now we’re stuck with Joe and Hunter Biden, who have made a fortune taking bribe money … from China.

Why does China want to be positioned 100 miles from the coast of Florida? Because they want to take over the United States – without firing a shot.

How will they do it? Not with missiles, but with computer hacking, transportation disruptions and stealing America blind – if we’re lucky. They plan to take over our country through a thousand different means. After Taiwan comes the USA.

Our government is just plain stupid, compromised, and doesn’t deserve the greatest land and people ever. It breaks my heart.

Think about it. They don’t know what China wants? All you have to do it read what they publish – in English!

Secretary of State Antony Blinken "blinked" all right. He got nothing in his half-hour meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Blinken apologized for everything – for the Chinese bio-weapon attack on the whole world, for the balloon assault, I mean everything. It was like sending a child to do a man’s job.

They are all worried – not as much as Gordon Chang, a serious America-China analyst, who said: "Xi Jinping is serious. He talks about how China was the next Taiwan in the quote-unquote ‘new era.' 'New era' is Xi Jinping's code word for the time in which he rules China. [This means] he's now put a time frame on annexing Taiwan, and this makes this quite dangerous."

China and Cuba have already reached an agreement in principle for a new eavesdropping site in Cuba. Who do they contemplate eavesdropping on? You and me. They don’t care about Biden. He’s completely compromised – as is the rest of our current government.

A new military facility could provide China with a platform to potentially house troops permanently on the island and broaden its intelligence gathering, including electronic eavesdropping, against the U.S.

Most worrying for the U.S.: The planned facility is part of China’s "Project 141," an initiative by the People’s Liberation Army to expand its global military base and logistical support network.

China and Cuba already jointly run four eavesdropping stations on the island, reports the Wall Street Journal. That network underwent a significant upgrade around 2019, when a single station expanded to a network of four sites that are operated jointly, and Chinese involvement deepened, according to the officials.

Other Project 141 sites include a deal for a Chinese naval outpost in Cambodia and a military facility whose purpose isn’t publicly known at a port in the United Arab Emirates. None of the previously known Project 141 sites are in the Western Hemisphere.

Some of those facilities include intelligence-gathering capabilities as well, including a Chinese base in Djibouti on the Horn of Africa, Beijing’s only military base outside the Pacific region, where China has been working to build a facility for gathering signals intelligence, reports the World Tribune.

The Chinese are armed for bear.

And what has Biden done? He's deployed more than 100 troops to Taiwan to train its defense forces.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Sen. Marco Rubio, R.-Fla., the chair and vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said in a joint statement earlier this month that they were "deeply disturbed by reports that Havana and Beijing are working together to target the United States and our people."

Duly noted, boys. But you’re a little late.

