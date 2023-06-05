A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Social media influencer in coma after emergency C-section

Was 9 months pregnant when brain aneurysm burst

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 4, 2023 at 9:37pm
(Photo by Laura Chouette on Unsplash)

(Photo by Laura Chouette on Unsplash)

(FOX NEWS) -- Jackie Miller James, a social media beauty influencer from Orange County, California, experienced a ruptured brain aneurysm just one week from the due date of her child’s birth, as announced via a GoFundMe account set up by her sisters.

James, 35, was discovered by her husband, who rushed her to the emergency room.

The influencer immediately had brain surgery and a C-section to deliver her baby.

