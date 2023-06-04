A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Sonic employee arrested after cocaine found in customer's hot dog

Worker inadvertently loses drugs in patron's food

Published June 4, 2023 at 7:10pm
Published June 4, 2023 at 7:10pm
(Image by Shutterbug75 from Pixabay)

(NEW YORK POST) -- An employee at a Sonic Drive-In restaurant in New Mexico was arrested after he lost his bag of cocaine that somehow ended up on a customer’s hot dog, according to police.

Jeffrey David Salazar, 54, faces a felony charge for possession of a controlled substance, the Espanola Police Department said in a press release.

Police said illegal narcotics were discovered in a customer’s recent “Coney” purchase at Sonic.

