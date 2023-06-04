Sonic employee arrested after cocaine found in customer's hot dog

(NEW YORK POST) -- An employee at a Sonic Drive-In restaurant in New Mexico was arrested after he lost his bag of cocaine that somehow ended up on a customer’s hot dog, according to police.

Jeffrey David Salazar, 54, faces a felony charge for possession of a controlled substance, the Espanola Police Department said in a press release.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Police said illegal narcotics were discovered in a customer’s recent “Coney” purchase at Sonic.

TRENDING: Welcome to Major League Baseball's struggle sessions

Read the full story ›