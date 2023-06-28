S&P 500 closes near flat as Powell warns more restrictive policy could be on way

(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 was little changed Wednesday as traders digested the latest commentary on the pace of future monetary policy from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 74.08 points, or 0.22%, to 33,852.66. The S&P 500 was lower by 0.04% at 4,376.86. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.27% to 13,591.75.

Powell on Wednesday said more restrictive policy is still to come as the Fed continues to fight inflation, including the likelihood of interest rate hikes at consecutive meetings. Powell spoke before a panel with Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda at the European Central Bank Forum on Central Banking in Sintra, Portugal.

