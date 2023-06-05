A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyON WALL STREET
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

S&P 500 closes slightly lower after touching highest level since August

Markets are 'catching their breath after Friday's broad-based rally'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 5, 2023 at 4:14pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by David Vives from Pixabay)

(Image by David Vives from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 finished lower on Monday, erasing earlier gains that brought the benchmark index to trade at its highest level on an intraday basis in nine months.

The S&P lost 0.2% to finish at 4,273.79, while the Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.09% to close at 13,229.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 199.90 points, or 0.59%, to end at 33,562.86.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Apple lost about 0.8%, retreating from all-time highs touched earlier in the session. The iPhone maker on Monday unveiled its highly anticipated virtual reality headset and a slew of software updates its annual Worldwide Developers Conference.

TRENDING: With a straight face ...

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







S&P 500 closes slightly lower after touching highest level since August
Romanians flooding U.S. border at record numbers, committing fraud across America
Biden to appoint acting FAA chief with no airline-industry experience: Report
Children's choir director responds to police claim they didn't stop national anthem
'Incredibly unjust': Elon Musk supports girl who spoke against trans-identifying student
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×