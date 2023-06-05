S&P 500 closes slightly lower after touching highest level since August

(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 finished lower on Monday, erasing earlier gains that brought the benchmark index to trade at its highest level on an intraday basis in nine months.

The S&P lost 0.2% to finish at 4,273.79, while the Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.09% to close at 13,229.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 199.90 points, or 0.59%, to end at 33,562.86.

Apple lost about 0.8%, retreating from all-time highs touched earlier in the session. The iPhone maker on Monday unveiled its highly anticipated virtual reality headset and a slew of software updates its annual Worldwide Developers Conference.

