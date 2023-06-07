A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
ON WALL STREET
S&P 500, Nasdaq end lower as market rally pauses

'We still have leading economic indicators down 13 months in a row'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 7, 2023 at 4:24pm
(Image by Firmbee from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed lower Wednesday, with the broad market index fluctuating near its highest closing levels since August 2022.

The S&P 500 ticked down 0.38% to close at 4,267.52, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.29% to end at 13,104.89. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the outlier among the major averages, added 91.74 points, or 0.27%, closing at 33,665.02.

Energy was the best-performing S&P 500 sector, rising 2.6%. The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) and First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG) added more than 3% each.

