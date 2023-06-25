A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Special counsel seeks delay in Trump's classified documents trial

To ensure sufficient time for defense president's attorneys to receive security clearances

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 25, 2023 at 11:42am
Former President Donald Trump appears on classified document charges after a federal indictment at Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse, alongside his attorney Chris Kise in Miami, Florida, Tuesday, June 13, 2023 in a courtroom sketch.

By Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation

Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a motion to delay the trial of former President Donald Trump on charges related to alleged handling of classified documents Friday.

Smith filed the motions before U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, seeking to move the trial to December as opposed to the scheduled August 14 trial date, ABC News reported. Smith’s filings cited the need to ensure sufficient time for Trump’s defense attorneys to receive security clearances to look at the material.

Trump entered a plea of “not guilty” to all counts during his arraignment June 13, after the special counsel secured a grand jury indictment on 37 counts, including violations of the Espionage Act, that was unsealed June 9. Trump claimed the documents were declassified prior to the indictment.

Will President Trump emerge unscathed from this legal battle?

Smith also filed a motion requesting to keep the names of witnesses that Trump and Walt Nauta would be ordered not to discuss the trial with under seal, according to ABC News.

Cannon, who Trump appointed to the federal bench in May 2020, will reportedly preside over the criminal case brought against Trump over the handling of classified documents. Cannon previously ordered the appointment of a special master to review documents seized during the Aug. 8 raid on Mar-a-Lago, the Florida estate Trump owns, but the ruling was later overturned on appeal.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

