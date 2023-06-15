Speedcuber solves Rubik's cube in 3.13 seconds

(UPI) – A 21-year-old speedcubing champion broke a world record in the highly competitive sport by solving a 3x3x3 Rubik's cube in 3.13 seconds.

Guinness World Records announced Max Park took on the record at Pride in Long Beach, Calif., and shaved 0.34 seconds off the record set by Chinese speedcuber Yusheng Du in 2018.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Park formerly held the No. 2 spot in the sport with a fastest time of 3.63 seconds.

TRENDING: The uni-party swamp thing

Read the full story ›