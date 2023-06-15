A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Speedcuber solves Rubik's cube in 3.13 seconds

Found doing puzzle helped his autism

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 15, 2023 at 12:58pm
Rubik's cube (Pixabay)

Rubik's cube (Pixabay)

(UPI) – A 21-year-old speedcubing champion broke a world record in the highly competitive sport by solving a 3x3x3 Rubik's cube in 3.13 seconds.

Guinness World Records announced Max Park took on the record at Pride in Long Beach, Calif., and shaved 0.34 seconds off the record set by Chinese speedcuber Yusheng Du in 2018.

Park formerly held the No. 2 spot in the sport with a fastest time of 3.63 seconds.

WND News Services
