'We are in a spiritual war': Popular food-company CEO warns America's 'morality' at risk

(FAITHWIRE) -- The longtime CEO of Goya Foods is speaking out about the dire moral state of America, proclaiming humanity is in “a spiritual war” and lamenting the state of the nation.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Company head Bob Unanue expressed his concerns about America’s direction in a recent interview with Fox News’ “Mornings with Maria,” explaining why he’s so deeply concerned.

TRENDING: 'Chemical attack' leaves farmer devastated: 'This is not just my livelihood we're talking about'

“As a CEO, businessman, what’s happened in the last two years is a complete disaster,” Unanue told Fox’s “Mornings with Maria,” speaking of the political scene in America.

Read the full story ›