Squatter teacher, family invade luxury home using phony lease, realtor says

(FOX NEWS) -- A Texas public schoolteacher and her family who had allegedly been squatting in a luxury Houston home for months have finally moved out following a court order.

Fourth grade Houston Independent School District teacher Amberlyn Prather and her family moved into a Houston home in January and remained there until this month by allegedly forging a lease agreement, ABC 13 reported.

"It's insane," realtor Shanequa Garrett told the outlet of the alleged squatting situation. Garrett said she was hired to sell the Houston home but had been unable to enter the house since January because of the family.

