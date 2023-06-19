A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money U.S.THEY DWELL AMONG US
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Squatter teacher, family invade luxury home using phony lease, realtor says

'We kept getting the house rekeyed, and they kept getting in'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 18, 2023 at 8:31pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Photo by Daniel Barnes on Unsplash)

(Photo by Daniel Barnes on Unsplash)

(FOX NEWS) -- A Texas public schoolteacher and her family who had allegedly been squatting in a luxury Houston home for months have finally moved out following a court order.

Fourth grade Houston Independent School District teacher Amberlyn Prather and her family moved into a Houston home in January and remained there until this month by allegedly forging a lease agreement, ABC 13 reported.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"It's insane," realtor Shanequa Garrett told the outlet of the alleged squatting situation. Garrett said she was hired to sell the Houston home but had been unable to enter the house since January because of the family.

TRENDING: The most blessed identity to claim: Follower of Jesus

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: AI Jesus resurrected, sounding 'like a Taco Bell menu'
Squatter teacher, family invade luxury home using phony lease, realtor says
'Fundamental culture change': Europe's energy giants now pivoting back to oil
Super-secret, males-only society struggling with trans issue
Dem mayor ignores calls from 202 area code, it ends up being Biden
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×