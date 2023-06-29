A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsFOOD FOR THOUGHT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Sriracha sauce shortage causes prices to spike upward of $70 a bottle

Struggles to meet demand as chili crops fail

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 29, 2023 at 11:49am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Sriracha sauce (image courtesy Unsplash)

Sriracha sauce (image courtesy Unsplash)

(FOX BUSINESS) – Fans of sriracha sauce might have to find a new spice alternative. Continual chili supply disruptions are hampering production within one of the nation’s leading sriracha sauce manufacturers for a second year in a row.

Huy Fong Foods, Inc., a California-based hot sauce company that supplies bottles of sriracha sauce to restaurants, grocery stores and other food retailers throughout the country, has been struggling to keep up with demand while droughts in Mexico kill off essential pepper crops.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Yet resellers on e-commerce platforms such as eBay and Amazon are filling gaps with listings that mark single bottles for exorbitant prices.

TRENDING: Another 'potential criminal element' in Hunter Biden scandal?

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







School board stunner: Vote bans boys from girls' bathrooms
Nation will pay up to $92,000 for people to live on remote off-shore island
Man books 1 night at 5-star hotel, lives there for 600 nights free
Barbie's dream house is available to rent on Airbnb
Some business owners using fog machines to smoke out burglars
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×