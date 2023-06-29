Sriracha sauce shortage causes prices to spike upward of $70 a bottle

(FOX BUSINESS) – Fans of sriracha sauce might have to find a new spice alternative. Continual chili supply disruptions are hampering production within one of the nation’s leading sriracha sauce manufacturers for a second year in a row.

Huy Fong Foods, Inc., a California-based hot sauce company that supplies bottles of sriracha sauce to restaurants, grocery stores and other food retailers throughout the country, has been struggling to keep up with demand while droughts in Mexico kill off essential pepper crops.

Yet resellers on e-commerce platforms such as eBay and Amazon are filling gaps with listings that mark single bottles for exorbitant prices.

