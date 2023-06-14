Starbucks responds to claims it's removing Pride flags from stores

(FOX NEWS) -- Starbucks blasted recent "false" claims alleging that the global coffee company ordered stores across the United States to remove LGBTQ Pride flags on display under threat of conservative backlash.

After a Twitter account for a Starbucks employee union tweeted Tuesday that Starbucks decided to ban Pride Month decorations in many of its U.S. stores, the company denied the claim in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

The company called the claim "false information," said it was "deeply concerned" by the spread of the false allegations and re-pledged its commitment to the LGBTQ community.

