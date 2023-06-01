It starts: Insurer dropping coverage for 'gender-affirming' doctors

By Laurel Duggan

Daily Caller News Foundation

MDA National, a major medical indemnity insurance provider in Australia, will no longer cover private practitioners for claims related to the administration of cross-sex medical interventions to minors due to concerns about future lawsuits, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

The closure of the Tavistock Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS) in the U.K. inspired the decision from MDA National, according to SMH; the National Health Service shut down GIDS after an independent review found the clinic was unsafe for children and that doctors were rushing them through cross-sex medical procedures with inadequate mental health treatment. MDA National is not confident that it can accurately estimate and price out the risk of future regret for children undergoing cross-sex medical treatments, who could sue medical providers over gender treatments they eventually regret.

TRENDING: Ron DeSantis – some real presidential firepower

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“We’re not taking a moral stance or an ethical stance – this is very much an insurance decision,” Dr. Michael Gannon, MDA National’s president, said, according to SMH. “We don’t think we can accurately and fairly price the risk of regret.”

Youths with gender dysphoria should be assessed by a multidisciplinary team at a hospital rather than a private general practitioner, Gannon told SMH.

“This is the same hospital system that is very, very comfortable placing greater demands on general practitioners,” he said. “It’s simply not fair to ask individual GPs in the suburbs or the bush to be making these complex decisions on their own.”

Should 'gender-affirming' doctors lose their insurance? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 89% (8 Votes) 11% (1 Votes)

Detransitioners — individuals who regret undergoing gender transitions — have become a focal point in the debate over childhood medical transitions. Many detransitioners adopted transgender identities suddenly in adolescence following lengthy mental health struggles, and they often report being rushed into irreversible hormones and surgical procedures they eventually regret. Several detransitioners have initiated high profile lawsuits against medical practitioners.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

MDA National did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!