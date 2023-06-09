State AG files lawsuit against pro-lifers to create 'buffer zone' around abortion clinics

Kate Anderson

Attorney General Letitia James of New York filed a lawsuit Thursday to create a “buffer zone” preventing the pro-life group Red Rose Rescue (RRR) from entering or being near abortion clinics.

James’ lawsuit argues that RRR’s history of trespassing and interference at abortion clinics makes the group dangerous and that it was her responsibility to protect New Yorkers from “terrorists.” The attorney general made the announcement during a press conference alongside Planned Parenthood New York Action Fund/Planned Parenthood Greater New York Executive Director and Chief External Affairs Officer Dipal Shah and several other abortion advocates.

“Today we are filing this lawsuit [and] we’re seeking a state-wide buffer zone, prohibiting Red Rose Rescue, and those individuals that I mentioned and their associates, any and all of them, not just those named in our lawsuit, from coming within 30 feet of any reproductive health care facility in New York, “James said. “We are also seeking civil penalties and damages because here in New York, access to abortion is legal, and it will stay legal and it’s my duty, my honor and my responsibility to keep individuals safe from terrorists. And that’s what they are.”

RRR’s mission states that their “team of pro-lifers” will enter a clinic to “peacefully” talk to women who are planning to have an abortion.

“They offer to them red roses as a sign of life, peace and love,” the website reads. “Should the unborn still ‘totter to execution’ Red Rose Rescuers stay in the place of execution in solidarity with their abandoned brothers and sisters performing a non-violent act of defense through their continued presence inside the killing centers remaining with them for as long as they can.”

Catholic priest and RRR member Christopher Moscinski, one of the specific members listed as a defendant in the lawsuit, was recently convicted under the “Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act,” which prohibits “threats of force, obstruction and property damage intended to interfere with reproductive health care services.” Moscinski was convicted by a jury for using padlocks to lock the entrance to a Planned Parenthood clinic early one morning in July 2022 and later laid down in the driveway to prevent women from coming inside the clinic to have an abortion before being arrested by police, according to the Catholic News Agency.

James accused the group of intentionally making clinic staff and patients feel “threatened” and argued that “their personal basic safety was violated” by RRR’s repeated attempts to talk women out of having an abortion.

Shah also argued during the press conference that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has “emboldened these protesters to act and behave in the way they are.”

RRR did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

