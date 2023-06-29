State Department failed to track Kerry's jet emissions

Joe Biden's "climate czar," multimillionaire John Kerry, routinely has traveled by jet, often private jet.

He once justified that to a questioner, explaining his responsibilities in the war on global warming are so important.

But a new report revealed that when Biden told the State Department to monitor its emissions, it ignored two trips taken by Kerry.

The Washington Examiner said State failed to track jet emissions from Kerry's trips to two international environmental events, "despite an executive order from President Joe Biden."

TRENDING: King of the hill

The revelations come from a "scolding audit" by the Government Accountability Office.

A report by columnist Paul Bedard revealed the GAO concluded State failed to follow Biden's instructions, which were issued to "curb greenhouse gas emissions by federal officials."

"According to the United Kingdom government's report, greenhouse gas emissions from aviation travel to COP26 were significant in comparison to estimated total emissions from the event. According to this report, approximately 72% of the greenhouse gas calculated residual emissions from the event came from international aviation," the GAO audit said.

Bedard reported State admitted it "wasn't ready to track emissions in time…"

Is John Kerry a "green" hypocrite? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (16 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The report said 191 Biden administration officials attended the 2021 conference in Glasgow, Scotland, and 259 attended the 2022 event in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

Kerry, who frequently has traveled around the globe by private jet, flew commercial in 2022 after he faced criticism for his travel extravagances.

Bedard reported, "The GAO said the State Department estimated that flying just 66 State Department officials to the Egypt conference created 85 metric tons of emissions. For comparison, a Fox News Digital report said Kerry’s trips in a private family jet emitted more than 300 metric tons of carbon since he took office. Fox said, 'The average American has a total carbon footprint of about 16 tons per year, according to the Nature Conservancy.'"

IMPORTANT NOTE: It's hard to believe it's really happening, but it is. Male athletes pretend to be females, dominate their sports, and are thereby rapidly destroying women’s competitive sports worldwide. Convicted male criminals suddenly claim to be transgender so they can be confined in a women’s prison and sexually abuse the female inmates there. Men claiming to be female likewise invade women’s locker rooms, bathrooms, schools, dormitories, sororities, shelters, spas and social organizations – and in the process steal women’s scholarships, advancement, honors and myriad other opportunities.

Meanwhile, transgender groomers and recruiters in schools and on social media platforms like TikTok are continually feeding and expanding the current “mass hysteria” craze that has already led countless teen girls to take testosterone and undergo double mastectomies in a pathetic effort to become boys. No wonder the CDC reports 3 in 5 teen girls say they feel “persistently sad or hopeless” and almost 1 in 3 say they have seriously considered committing suicide.

All of this on top of the radical left’s renewed obsession with killing women’s unborn babies via abortion.

The “woke” left’s maniacal attack on women and girls, virtually unreported by the rest of the media, is the entire focus of the sensational June issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE LEFT’S TOTAL WAR ON WOMEN.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!