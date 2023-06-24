State's 1st elected transgender rep arrested on child porn charges

Mia Hernandez

Daily Caller News Foundation

New Hampshire’s first elected transgender Rep. Stacie Laughton was arrested on child porn charges on Thursday, Patch reported.

Nashua police responded to a juvenile matter and spoke to individuals who indicated Laughton distributed pornographic images of children. Laughton was elected in 2012 but resigned before taking office because Laughton’s criminal record was revealed, Patch reported.

TRENDING: Cone of shame

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Initially Laughton’s criminal history was unknown during the election because the criminal charges were under Laughton’s legal name before Laughton transitioned, according to Patch. In 2008 Laughton spent four and a half months in jail for conspiracy to commit credit card fraud; Laughton was also accused of tire slashing and faking an illness to get a ride from an ambulance.

Laughton has since built up an extensive criminal history.

In 2015 Laughton was arrested on a felony charge on the accusation of making a bomb threat against the Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, which Laughton attributed to a mental health problem.

Are transgenders more likely to engage in illegal activity? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 96% (43 Votes) 4% (2 Votes)

Laughton was allowed to run for office again in 2019 after paying restitution on the 2008 fraud charge, according to Patch. Laughton was arrested in 2021 on seven counts of penalty for false information and was accused of misusing the state’s 911 texting system, Patch reported.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Laughton was reelected in November 2022 but resigned after being arrested on suspicion of stalking a woman, according to Patch.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

IMPORTANT NOTE: It's hard to believe it's really happening, but it is. Male athletes pretend to be females, dominate their sports, and are thereby rapidly destroying women’s competitive sports worldwide. Convicted male criminals suddenly claim to be transgender so they can be confined in a women’s prison and sexually abuse the female inmates there. Men claiming to be female likewise invade women’s locker rooms, bathrooms, schools, dormitories, sororities, shelters, spas and social organizations – and in the process steal women’s scholarships, advancement, honors and myriad other opportunities.

Meanwhile, transgender groomers and recruiters in schools and on social media platforms like TikTok are continually feeding and expanding the current “mass hysteria” craze that has already led countless teen girls to take testosterone and undergo double mastectomies in a pathetic effort to become boys. No wonder the CDC reports 3 in 5 teen girls say they feel “persistently sad or hopeless” and almost 1 in 3 say they have seriously considered committing suicide.

All of this on top of the radical left’s renewed obsession with killing women’s unborn babies via abortion.

The “woke” left’s maniacal attack on women and girls, virtually unreported by the rest of the media, is the entire focus of the sensational June issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE LEFT’S TOTAL WAR ON WOMEN.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!