A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyON WALL STREET
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Stocks close lower for 2nd straight day, Dow sheds 200 points as market rally cools

'We've got to find credible reasons to continue to grind higher against the forces of negativity'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 20, 2023 at 4:57pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Mediamodifier from Pixabay)

(Image by Mediamodifier from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- Stocks fell Tuesday, the first trading day of the week, as a rally that drove the market to levels not seen in more than a year took a breather.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 245.25 points, or 0.72%, to 34,053.87. The S&P 500 slid 0.47% to 4,388.71, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.16% to 13,667.29.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Markets were closed Monday due to the Juneteenth holiday.

TRENDING: California industry under assault by EPA air-quality scheme

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Sexually 'explicit' books 'really valuable' to students, librarians told at conference
Stocks close lower for 2nd straight day, Dow sheds 200 points as market rally cools
Americans getting seriously depressed, CDC says
'Incredibly deadly': E-bike blaze kills at least 4 amid surge of lethal battery fires
State House speaker accused of 'group sex' for political favors
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×