Stocks close lower for 2nd straight day, Dow sheds 200 points as market rally cools

(CNBC) -- Stocks fell Tuesday, the first trading day of the week, as a rally that drove the market to levels not seen in more than a year took a breather.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 245.25 points, or 0.72%, to 34,053.87. The S&P 500 slid 0.47% to 4,388.71, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.16% to 13,667.29.

Markets were closed Monday due to the Juneteenth holiday.

