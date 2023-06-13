A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Stocks rise after inflation report, S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit fresh 13-month highs

Adding to investor optimism the Federal Reserve could skip a rate hike

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 13, 2023 at 4:20pm
(Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- Stocks rose Tuesday after new inflation data showed price pressures slowed again in May, adding to investor optimism that the Federal Reserve could skip a rate hike when it next decides on policy this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 145.79 points higher, or 0.43%, to close at 34,212.12. The S&P 500 added 0.69% to close at 4,369.01, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.83% to 13,573.32.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq notched fresh 13-month highs during Tuesday’s session. Both indexes each reached their highest closing levels since April 2022 on Monday.

