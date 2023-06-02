STOP SINGING! National anthem rendition by children deemed 'protest'

A rendition of America's national anthem by a children's choir at the U.S. Capitol was deemed a "protest" by police and stopped, just after the words "In God is our trust."

A ﻿report from Next News Network described the move by Capitol Police against the children "astonishing."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"An unbelievable case of censorship took place when the esteemed Rushingbrook Children’s Choir was silenced by Capitol Police in the middle of singing the National Anthem at the United States Capitol," the report said. "Despite having prior approval from Congress members, the police deemed their performance as a form of protest, sparking outrage and concern among citizens and lawmakers."

TRENDING: The despicable ambush impeachment of AG Ken Paxton

The report explained the noted group had been given permission to sing in Statuary Hall by members of Congress, including Russell Fry, Joe Wilson, and William Timmons.

But the Star Spangled Banner abruptly was halted on orders of police.

"According to the police, singing the national anthem could be considered offensive or provoke conflict," the report said.

Matthew Leys, a choir supporter, warned in the report, "When you need a permit to sing your National Anthem in your nation’s Capitol, something’s gone wrong."



WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Is singing the national anthem a "protest"? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 3% (1 Votes) 97% (31 Votes)

A report at the Gateway Pundit said, "The abrupt interruption stunned the young performers, the choir director, and the assembled audience."

A difference performance by the choir:



IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].