CONTROLLING THE SUBSTANCE
The street price of a gram of heroin across Europe

Varies significantly between countries

Published June 29, 2023
(ZEROHEDGE) – The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime updated its estimates on the street price of illicit drugs in Western Europe this week.

As Statista's Katharina Buchholz reports, the retail street price of one gram of heroin varies significantly between countries.

In Finland, heroin was the most expensive out of the 17 countries analyzed, at $297 per gram. Ireland was fetching the second highest prices at $237 a gram, but in general, other Scandinavian countries also ranked high for price. This included Denmark ($142), Norway ($102) and Sweden ($105).

