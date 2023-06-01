A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Student eats $120,000 banana artwork because 'he was hungry'

Taped the peel back on wall

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 1, 2023 at 4:14pm
A banana duct-taped to an art-gallery wall in Miami sold for $120,000 (Twitter)

(WHO KNEW NEWS) – After three long years, the notorious banana duct-taped to a wall, a piece by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan and sold for $120,000, has met another unexpected fate.

This time, a student at Seoul National University decided the iconic work titled “Comedian” would make an enticing snack.

In an act of either brazen hunger or daring performance art, the student removed the fruit from its display at the Leeum Museum of Art in Seoul, South Korea, and ate it.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







