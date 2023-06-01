Student eats $120,000 banana artwork because 'he was hungry'

(WHO KNEW NEWS) – After three long years, the notorious banana duct-taped to a wall, a piece by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan and sold for $120,000, has met another unexpected fate.

This time, a student at Seoul National University decided the iconic work titled “Comedian” would make an enticing snack.

In an act of either brazen hunger or daring performance art, the student removed the fruit from its display at the Leeum Museum of Art in Seoul, South Korea, and ate it.

