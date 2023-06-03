Stunning jewelry discovery found among Titanic wreckage

(ALL THAT'S INTERESTING) – New scans of the Titanic shipwreck have uncovered fascinating details, including unopened bottles of champagne and pairs of sunken shoes. According to Magellan, the company behind the scan, these stunning new images have also detected a gold necklace with a megalodon tooth.

The necklace, Magellan CEO Richard Parkinson raved, is “astonishing, beautiful and breathtaking.” The necklace features the tooth of a megalodon — a fearsome prehistoric shark that lived 23 million years ago — making the find all the more spectacular.

Detecting it among the 700,000 new Titanic images, he added, was akin to finding a needle in a haystack. To ITV, Parkinson explained: “What is not widely understood is that the Titanic is in two parts and there’s a three-square-mile debris field between the bow and the stern. The team mapped the field in such detail that we could pick out those details.”

