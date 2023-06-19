A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Submarine on expedition to Titanic wreck goes missing, 'search and rescue' underway

'Exploring and mobilizing all options to bring the crew back safely'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 19, 2023 at 4:32pm
(CBS NEWS) -- A search and rescue mission was underway Monday for a submarine that went missing in the North Atlantic on an expedition to explore the wreckage of the Titanic. Lt. Jordan Hart of the U.S. Coast Guard in Boston told CBS News that personnel were "currently undergoing a search and rescue operation" when asked about the rescue efforts off the coast of Newfoundland.

"The 5 person crew submerged Sunday morning, and the crew of the Polar Prince" — the ship that ferried the submersible and expedition members to the dive site — "lost contact with them approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes into the vessel's dive," the Coast Guard said in a tweet.

OceanGate Expeditions, a company that deploys manned submersibles for deep sea expeditions, confirmed in a statement that its sub was the subject of the rescue operation, adding that it was "exploring and mobilizing all options to bring the crew back safely."

