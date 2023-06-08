A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S.LAW AND ORDER
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Supreme Court rules in favor of black voters in state's racial gerrymandering case

Challenging GOP-friendly congressional map

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 8, 2023 at 5:44pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) – The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled for black voters in Alabama challenging the state’s GOP-friendly congressional map, an important voting rights decision that could have major implications in the 2024 elections and beyond.

In a 5-4 decision authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, the high court affirmed a lower court decision that concluded the state's existing map drawn based on the 2020 census likely violated Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act (VRA), which prohibits voting practices or procedures that discriminate on the basis of race. As a result, the map remains blocked from being used as litigation continues.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Following the 2020 census, Alabama created a new redistricting map for its seven seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Alabama currently has just one Black-majority district out of seven seats, in a statewide population that is about one-quarter black.

TRENDING: Remembering America's most disastrous reparations scheme

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH! Tucker Carlson's next Twitter episode: 'Cling to your taboos!'
Europe enters recession after data revisions paint far gloomier economic picture
State to place floating barrier in Rio Grande River to curb illegal immigration
BlackRock looks to raise $7 billion to boost 'renewable power' projects
House GOP begins to see results from subpoenas, proposed contempt resolutions
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×