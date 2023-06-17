Supremes asked to sound off on retaliatory arrest

A former city council member from Castle Hill, Texas, is asking the Supreme Court to sound off on its standards for retaliatory arrests.

The case by Sylvia Gonzalez has been profiled by the Scotusblog that monitors and reports on activities at the U.S. Supreme Court.



Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The post explained that Gonzalez easily won her city council race in 2019 "on a promise to unseat the allegedly corrupt city manager through a petition."

TRENDING: As Sandy Berger proved, DOJ is the lawfare arm of the DNC

A city resident presented the petition to Mayor Edward Trevino at Gonzalez’s first council meeting, but after the meeting, Trevino asked her for the petition.

She had gathered the papers around her desk at the close of the meeting, and put them in a binder. To her surprise they apparently included the petition, and authorities charged her with "intentionally … concealing" government papers.

Trevino had told city police to investigate Gonzalez, and the council member, 72, was jailed, with her mugshot released to local media.

"Gonzalez gave in and ultimately resigned from the city council," the report said.

Are retaliatory arrests becoming a common tactic for political rivals? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (56 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Then she sued Trevino and found that her "stance against the city manager" had been used to justify an arrest warrant, which prompted her to charge it was a case of retaliatory arrest, in violation of her First Amendment rights.

Gonzalez did not dispute police had probable cause for her arrest, even if she picked up the document by mistake. But she said an exception already has been defined by the Supreme Court and it should apply to her case.

That's when a participant in a case can show that others caught in similar circumstances were not arrested.

That's her contention in her lawsuit.

The blog explained that Chief Justice John Roberts, in the prior case, had explained that if a vocal critic of police conduct is arrested for jaywalking and then could provide evidence that officers did not arrest other jaywalkers, there's an exception.

Gonzalez had assembled evidence that all of the cases under the statute she was charged with violating in Texas in the last 10 years involved "forging government IDs or tampering with financial records."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

None involved conduct "remotely" like hers, she charged.

It was the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that stopped her lawsuit. In a dissent at that court, one judge was explicit: "There’s zero difficulty or complexity in figuring out whether it was animus or [Gonzalez’s] purportedly criminal conduct that caused her arrest."

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].