Swalwell vouches for Joe Biden's integrity

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell claimed on Thursday that President Joe Biden was not “sleepy” or “corrupt,” during an MSNBC appearance.

“The truth is, they have run this play before. Right? Donald Trump got impeached because he tried to use taxpayer dollars to get dirt on Joe Biden. It turns out, there was no dirt on Joe Biden,” Swalwell told “Deadline: White House” host Nicole Wallace. “I think the Trump Administration – or the Trump team doesn’t know how to define Joe Biden,”Swalwell added. “They want him to be sleepy Joe and corrupt Joe. You can’t be sleepy and corrupt. And the truth is, he is neither.”

TRENDING: The machine god takes over

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Republican Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa said on Monday that recordings of then-Vice President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden related to a bribery allegation exist, citing a review of a document known as a FD-1023.

WATCH:



Republican Rep James Comer of Kentucky and Grassley wrote to the FBI on May 3 to demand that the agency produce the document that reportedly details a bribery scheme involving then-Vice President Biden. Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, and Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the ranking minority member of the House Oversight Committee, reviewed the document on June 5.

Is Eric Swalwell a suitable person to endorse Joe Biden's integrity? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 19% (4 Votes) 81% (17 Votes)

“He was impeached for the conduct. He launched this Durham report to try to undo every finding of the Russia investigation. This was this special counsel under his Department of Justice,” Swalwell claimed. “No indictment of consequence was brought. In fact, the two jury trials that happened, the jurors returned not guilty verdicts. There’s no evidence Bill Barr told Durham he couldn’t indict someone that he wanted to indict.”

Special Counsel John Durham released a report on the origins of the FBI investigation of allegations that former President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russia on May 15 that found that the FBI “did not and could not corroborate” the claims from the now-discredited Steele Dossier.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Swalwell allegedly had an affair with Christine Fang, who reportedly worked with the Ministry of State Security of the People’s Republic of China. Swalwell has denied any wrongdoing in his relationship with Fang.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!