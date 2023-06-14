A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Synthetic human embryos created in groundbreaking advance

Could aid research into genetic disorders, but raises serious ethical and legal issues

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 14, 2023 at 5:45pm
(THE GUARDIAN) -- Scientists have created synthetic human embryos using stem cells, in a groundbreaking advance that sidesteps the need for eggs or sperm.

Scientists say these model embryos, which resemble those in the earliest stages of human development, could provide a crucial window on the impact of genetic disorders and the biological causes of recurrent miscarriage.

However, the work also raises serious ethical and legal issues as the lab-grown entities fall outside current legislation in the UK and most other countries.

