Scripture study in U.S. a bigger draw than Ed Sheeran, U2, or Super Bowl

(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran appeared at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday. While many media claimed the 89,106 concertgoers represented a record for the venue, other sources disputed that claim, suggesting that Bible study was a bigger draw.

Pop Crave, the self-acclaimed “go-to source for everything pop culture” that has 1.4 million followers on Twitter, posted a tweet claiming that Sheeran had set a record.

Ed Sheeran breaks the all-time attendance record at MetLife Stadium with a reported crowd of 89,000 people. It is his biggest US show to date. pic.twitter.com/ekj7ASSDGm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 12, 2023

The claim to have set a new record was announced by an Atlantic Records spokesperson Monday and confirmed by a spokesperson for MetLife Stadium. Sheeran also made the claim on his social media. This should come as no surprise as Sheeran has sold more than 150 million records worldwide, making him one of the world’s best-selling music artists. The Met Life concert was certainly his biggest U.S. show to date.

