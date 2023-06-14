A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Faith U.S. WorldTHE STAR TREATMENT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Scripture study in U.S. a bigger draw than Ed Sheeran, U2, or Super Bowl

New Jersey stadium had more people cheering God than pop culture events

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 14, 2023 at 5:16pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran appeared at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday. While many media claimed the 89,106 concertgoers represented a record for the venue, other sources disputed that claim, suggesting that Bible study was a bigger draw.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Pop Crave, the self-acclaimed “go-to source for everything pop culture” that has 1.4 million followers on Twitter, posted a tweet claiming that Sheeran had set a record.

TRENDING: State senator tells parents to flee his own state amid law taking kids away from non-'affirming' parents

The claim to have set a new record was announced by an Atlantic Records spokesperson Monday and confirmed by a spokesperson for MetLife Stadium. Sheeran also made the claim on his social media. This should come as no surprise as Sheeran has sold more than 150 million records worldwide, making him one of the world’s best-selling music artists. The Met Life concert was certainly his biggest U.S. show to date.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Is the Biden White House secretly reviving its assault on parents?
Synthetic human embryos created in groundbreaking advance
'King David's Jerusalem wasn't where we thought'?
Scripture study in U.S. a bigger draw than Ed Sheeran, U2, or Super Bowl
WATCH: Joe Biden grins and chuckles when asked about alleged tapes of him getting bribed
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×