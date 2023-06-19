Teachers boast of going 'subversive' to secretly take kids into trans ideology

A "trans school conspiracy" has been exposed in a report from the Daily Mail, which said it gained access to an online teachers discussion funded by the U.S. Department of Education and orchestrated by the Midwest and Plains Equity Assistance Center.

The report said many parents "would be horrified" at how American teachers schemed to keep gender changes a secret from parents.

The teachers "traded tips" on the gender ideology and criticized "a raft of new Republican laws on sex and identity."

An Iowa teacher stated, "I know that I have my own right code of ethics and that doesn't always go along with the law."

From Ohio was, "I think that requires working subversively and quietly sometimes to make sure that trans kids have what they need."

About 30 teachers met in the online event, the report said.

"In the four-hour workshop, they discussed helping trans students in the face of new laws in Republican-run states on gender, pronouns, names, parents' rights, bathroom access, and sports teams. Some teachers said they followed the rules, but others discussed being 'subversive,' how their personal 'code of ethics' trumped laws, and how to 'hide' a trans student's new name and gender from their parents," the report said.

The "discussion" happened as schools more and more are describing parents as the enemy to their children if they don't, in fact, promote the LGBT ideology, specifically transgenderism. California is planning to criminalize parents who don't "affirm" that leftist ideology.

Angel Nathan was identified as the MAP specialist in charge of the event and called for teachers to "disrupt" policies that disagree with the agenda.

The report quoted Kimberly Martin, the DEI coordinator for Royal Oak Schools in Michigan, "We're working with our record-keeping system so that certain screens can't be seen by the parents … if there's a nickname in there we're trying to hide."

The report identified Jennifer Haglund, of Ames Community Schools in Iowa, as explaining her own sometimes illegal "code of ethics."

The report said Yesenia Jimenez-Captain, of Woodland School District in Illinois, "slammed conservative teachers in a nearby district."

The report said, "At no point in the session did any teacher say parents might know what's best for their own kids, nor question whether affirmation-on-demand was the only way to help a trans-identified student."

The Midwest and Plains Equity Assistance Center impacts 11.2 million students in 7,025 school districts across 13 states.

