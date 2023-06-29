A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Thousands of U.S. prisoners to get free, government-funded college education

1994 ban on Pell Grants for inmates will be overturned

Published June 29, 2023 at 2:06pm
Published June 29, 2023 at 2:06pm
(Pexels)

(Pexels)

(AMERICAN GREATNESS) – The federal government will soon dramatically increase the number of free college educations that will be given to incarcerated prisoners around the country, funded by the American taxpayer.

As ABC News reports, many federal inmates can participate in academics and achieve their diplomas like regular students, even from behind bars. The program is funded by the federal Pell Grant, allowing them to get an education without having to pay.

Due to newly-enacted rules by the Biden Administration, a 1994 ban on Pell Grants for prisoners will be overturned. This will lead to a massive increase in the number of prisoners who can apply for such an education, and is projected to spend at least $130 million on 30,000 prisoners, starting next month.

Thousands of U.S. prisoners to get free, government-funded college education
