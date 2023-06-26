Tinky Winky and the murder of true marriage

Note: This column is part of Scott Lively's series "30 Days of Pride-Month Push-Back."

I'm writing this letter in the early hours of June 26, the anniversary of the murder of marriage in America in the Kennedy majority's 5-4 SCOTUS ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges (2015) inventing a constitutional right to "gay marriage" by judicial fiat. You've heard of "fiat money" created from nothing? Well, the Obergefell ruling was "fiat morality."

In protest, I have never read the Obergefell decision because I hold it to be illegitimate on its face – not only because it's blatantly unconstitutional, but because two members of the Kennedy majority, Ginsberg and Kagan, grossly violated their ethical duty of impartiality in having performed same-sex "weddings" during the pendency of the case. Before that ruling was issued, I led a protest in front of the Supreme Court with a sign reading "Ginsberg and Kagan Don't Get to Choose – Biased Judges Must Recuse" (see below.) Their betrayal of judicial ethics was the most egregious in the court's history.

Obergefell v. Hodges is the coffin within which the institution of true, natural marriage has lain dead and decomposing since that day, draped, oh so appropriately, under a purple funeral shawl.

Funeral purple has always been the color of "Gay Liberation" and the LGBT "death-styles" since Oct. 31, 1969, "when activists protested the San Francisco Examiner's series of anti-gay articles by protesting in front of the building. Employees of the newspaper dumped purple ink on the peaceful protesters. The activists used the ink to draw slogans on the building and to make a visible mark of gay uprising." That's a quote from an LGBT history blog called Queers United. That landmark event is why purple (actually the whole color spectrum from purple to lavender to pink) has ever since symbolized "gayness."

Years ago the late Jerry Falwell was mercilessly mocked for asserting the true fact that a pop-culture toy called Tinky Winky (a character in the children's "Teletubbies" TV show) was designed to groom kids as LGBT allies/experimenters. Tinky Winky (a boy) was colored purple, sported the "gay" movement's inverted purple triangle on his head, and often carried a red purse. Unknown to most normal people, per Wikipedia: "Twink is gay slang for a gay man who is usually (but not always) in his late teens to 20s whose traits may include a slim to average physique, a youthful appearance that may belie an older age, having little or no body hair, flamboyancy and general physical attractiveness."

In other words, a "Twink" is an effeminate teen boy, just like its cartoonish derivative "Tinky Winky" (and the children who identified with him) were intended to become when they grew up. And isn't that exactly what happened to a large number of so-called "soy boys" of that generation? How many of those young men who grew up watching the child drag queen Tinky Winky cavort on television are the same ones now "transitioning" into fake women? Falwell was absolutely right that purple Tinky Winky was a tool of leftist social engineering, i.e, "grooming."

Importantly, purple is also the color of the U.S. "Uniparty" representing the unity of cultural Marxists in the blue Democratic Party and the red Republican Party. We must never forget that RINO Republican Anthony Kennedy's partnership with the four Democrats in Obergefell was a prime example of Purple Uniparty social engineering – but with infinitely greater cultural effect than Tinky Winky.

We must also recognize that the coup which locked down the world to oust Trump in 2020 was in actuality a Soros/Clinton/Obama domestic color revolution launched in 2016: the "Purple Revolution" to be exact. And it was driven in large part by the LGBTs in both parties (primarily Clinton and Obama on one side, the Bush's "Lincoln Project" on the other.

The word "revolution" is misleading, however, because it misrepresents the cultural Marxist/LGBT strategy of incrementalism – evolution, not revolution – notwithstanding the fact that the umbrella banner over the various components of the strategy has read "Sexual Revolution" since Wilhelm Reich (a Freudian psychoanalyst and author of "The Mass Psychology of Fascism," which exposed the homosexuality of the Nazis) coined the term in the 1930s.

The grooming of children is a long-term process, as was the murder of marriage. Obergefell wasn't a knife stabbed through the heart in a back-alley surprise attack – it was a decades-long poisoning of God's institution of marriage. And it happened in full view of the public, beginning with the concurrent SCOTUS legalization and Hollywood normalization of adult fornication, adultery and radical feminism in the 1950s and 60s, evolving to the normalization of abortion and "gay" liberation in the late 1960s and 70s, then "safe sex" education and the normalization of "casual" copulation by teenagers in the '80s and '90s, etc. Obergefell was just the terminal event – the morphine drip euthanasia of a hospice patient – but it was still murder: a deliberate unjustified killing – not a natural death.

The last three of the four Kennedy Majority rulings establishing "gay" cultural supremacy over Christianity in America were all published on June 26 in different years. Only the first one, Romer v. Evans (1996), was decided earlier (in May), but that was before "Pride Month" was forced upon us by Bill Clinton in 1999. Thus Lawrence v. Texas (2003) was the first of the four to be released on June 26, with just enough lead time before "Gay Pride Day" (June 28, the anniversary of the Stonewall Riot of 1969) to ensure maximum gloating triumphalism on that most sacred of all pagan holidays. That intentional SCOTUS setup for perfectly timed purple propaganda grand slam home runs was repeated again in 2013 and 2015.

Why does the normalization of "gay marriage" represent the murder of true marriage? Because God-instituted marriage is His cocoon of protection for the one man/one woman "one-flesh" foundation of Judeo-Christian civilization. That exclusive "one flesh" paradigm is the most foundational affirmation of God's natural order in human society. The "one flesh" IS marriage! To defile and redefine it to legitimize homosexual sodomy is to destroy it.

Who most benefits from the murder of marriage? The enemies of Judeo-Christian civilization, all of whom are represented in the prophetic sense in the Antichrist Kingdom the Lord warned would rise in the last days. But until the foundation of Bible-based civilization was broken, the counterfeit kingdom of the demonic realm could not be raised on the shifting sands of moral ambiguity, situational ethics and lust-driven lawlessness. And, of course, it's no coincidence that demonic activity has become increasingly common and obvious since 2015, nor it's open association with the LGBT cause.

I will end this letter with an excerpt from a Pink News story in 2019. "In a interview for documentary 'Hail Satan?' published in Attitude magazine, Satanic Temple co-founder Lucien Greaves … said: 'It would be a conservative estimate to say that more than 50 percent of our membership is LGBTQ …' He explained that before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favour of equal marriage, the Satanic Temple had planned to test 'religious freedom' laws by holding a gay Satanic wedding. 'We will always fight … to the death to ensure that there are equal rights for the gay community.'"

Additionally, this article showcases the centrality of "gay marriage" to the Satanic agenda.

