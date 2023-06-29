Titan sub wreckage with 'presumed human remains' offloaded at Canadian port

(ZEROHEDGE) – "Presumed human remains" were "recovered within the wreckage" of the doomed Titan submersible that imploded last week in the North Atlantic while on a dive to the Titanic wreckage site.

The US Coast Guard announced Wednesday that "debris and evidence" of the submersible recovered 2.5 miles down on the ocean floor was unloaded at a port in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. A Coast Guard cutter is expected to transport the mangled sub to a port in the US for further analysis and testing into what caused the implosion, killing five people.

The company that owns a remote submersible that recovered Titan's remains, Pelagic Research Services, told The New York Times that it had "successfully completed offshore operations."

