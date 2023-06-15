Tom Hanks turned down famous movie because he 'could not understand' role, his wife says

(FOX NEWS) -- Tom Hanks had two rom-com hits with Meg Ryan, "Sleepless in Seattle" and "You’ve Got Mail," and it turns out there could have been a third if he hadn’t turned down "When Harry Met Sally."

On the "Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi" podcast, Hanks’ wife, Rita Wilson, revealed the reason he turned down the iconic movie.

"People probably don’t know this, but Tom was offered ‘When Harry Met Sally,’ and he turned it down because he was going through a divorce, and he was very happy to be not married," Wilson explained.

