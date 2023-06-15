A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Tom Hanks turned down famous movie because he 'could not understand' role, his wife says

'He was going through a divorce, and he was very happy to be not married'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 14, 2023 at 8:02pm
Tom Hanks hosts "Saturday Night Live" from home on April 11, 2020

(FOX NEWS) -- Tom Hanks had two rom-com hits with Meg Ryan, "Sleepless in Seattle" and "You’ve Got Mail," and it turns out there could have been a third if he hadn’t turned down "When Harry Met Sally."

On the "Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi" podcast, Hanks’ wife, Rita Wilson, revealed the reason he turned down the iconic movie.

"People probably don’t know this, but Tom was offered ‘When Harry Met Sally,’ and he turned it down because he was going through a divorce, and he was very happy to be not married," Wilson explained.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







