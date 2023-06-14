Top congressman: Evidence Biden released migrants with Chinese military ties into U.S.

By Jennie Taer

Daily Caller News Foundation

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green possesses evidence that some Chinese migrants that crossed the southern border illegally and were released into the U.S. under the Biden administration are connected to the Chinese Communist Party and China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA), he told the Daily Caller News Foundation during a press conference Wednesday.

The intelligence came directly from a Border Patrol sector chief, Green told the DCNF. Border Patrol has seen a roughly 393% increase in illegal Chinese migrants at the southern border, with 9,711 Chinese migrant encounters recorded between October 2022 and April.

“In terms of the verification that the individuals released into the United States have ties to the PLA came from a sector chief and I’ll leave it with that at this point. We have a classified briefing coming up in the very near future,” Green said.

China expert Gordon Chang recently expressed concerns of sabotage among Chinese migrants crossing the southern border in an interview with the DCNF.

“When I first saw that the surge in Chinese migrants, that’s the thought that came to my mind that these are either Ministry of State Security agents or Chinese military, who are coming to this country to commit acts of sabotage against the US,” Chang said at the time.

Green announced the revelation while presenting his evidence suggesting Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is guilty of “dereliction of duty” in his handling of the crisis at the southern border. Green’s committee released a report on Wednesday about its initial findings on a five-phase investigation into Mayorkas’ tenure, saying the probe will conclude in roughly 12 weeks.

“I believe that the major fault falls with Secretary Mayorkas,” Green said.

DHS defended Mayorkas’ leadership and handling of the southern border in a statement to the DCNF.

“Secretary Mayorkas is proud to advance the noble mission of the Department, support its extraordinary workforce, and serve the American people. The Department will continue to enforce our laws and secure our border, protect the United States from terrorism, and improve our cybersecurity, all while building a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system. Instead of pointing fingers and pursuing baseless attacks, Congress should work with the Department and pass comprehensive legislation to fix our broken immigration system, which has not been updated in decades,” a DHS spokesperson told the DCNF.

