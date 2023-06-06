A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Top Hollywood name 'cannot wait' until her mom is gone

Says she can't 'grow' while she is 'on this planet'

Published June 5, 2023 at 9:04pm
Published June 5, 2023 at 9:04pm
(Image by Lothar Dieterich from Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- Drew Barrymore opened up about her relationship with her estranged mother, Jaid Barrymore, during a new interview.

Barrymore, 48, became emancipated from her mother at the age of 14 and struck out to live on her own. The actress previously told Jeannette McCurdy, who titled her own memoir "I'm Glad my Mom Died," she couldn't speak all of her truths because "certain people are alive."

The actress said she doesn't have the luxury of her mother being gone in the same way as McCurdy and Brooke Shields, whom she's also interviewed.

