Top Hollywood name 'cannot wait' until her mom is gone

(FOX NEWS) -- Drew Barrymore opened up about her relationship with her estranged mother, Jaid Barrymore, during a new interview.

Barrymore, 48, became emancipated from her mother at the age of 14 and struck out to live on her own. The actress previously told Jeannette McCurdy, who titled her own memoir "I'm Glad my Mom Died," she couldn't speak all of her truths because "certain people are alive."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The actress said she doesn't have the luxury of her mother being gone in the same way as McCurdy and Brooke Shields, whom she's also interviewed.

TRENDING: Yes, there is a prayer to Jesus in the Declaration of Independence!

Read the full story ›