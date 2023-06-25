Top woke university forced to turn over records of discriminatory hiring

The University of California, Berkeley, is being forced to turn over the details of its discriminatory hiring scheme, under a legal case brought by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Express.

The organization reports the fight is over "diversity statements" that school officials used to "weed out candidates for faculty positions."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The information is being released to FIRE more than two years after the case erupted.

TRENDING: Ministry of Truth

"Many universities now require or invite current or prospective faculty to demonstrate their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion — often through written statements that factor into hiring, research, evaluation, promotion, or tenure decisions," the organization explained.

But, it has revealed, "those requirements can too easily function as ideological litmus tests and cast a pall of orthodoxy over campuses."

In fact, America's universities are overwhelmingly leftist these days, with some faculties having only a single rare Republican aboard. Some apparently have none and the percentages of conservatives on faculties is consistently minuscule.

"Berkeley is no exception," FIRE said in its report. "The university expects all new faculty hires to 'be committed to advancing diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging[.]' During the 2018-19 academic year, Berkeley’s life sciences departments launched an initiative to advance faculty diversity. As part of the initiative, applicants for full-time faculty positions were required to submit statements on their 'contributions to diversity, equity and inclusion,' including information about their 'understanding of these topics,' 'record of activities to date,' and 'specific plans and goals for advancing equity and inclusion.'"

Is it too late to turn woke colleges like Berkeley around? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 74% (17 Votes) 26% (6 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Those statements of belief, then, were used to eliminate candidates, and FIRE filed a public records request calling for release of that process.

Two years later, FIRE send a demand letter threatening legal action if Berkeley didn't comply, since state law requires those records to be made "promptly available."

It then was learned, "candidates who 'discount the importance of diversity,' or who don’t feel personally responsible for advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion, received lower scores."

The five who were hired all "endorsed Berkeley's … DEI initiatives," the report said.

FIRE eventually expects to learn details of "the use of required diversity statements" in university hiring processes, it said.

IMPORTANT NOTE: It's hard to believe it's really happening, but it is. Male athletes pretend to be females, dominate their sports, and are thereby rapidly destroying women's competitive sports worldwide. Convicted male criminals suddenly claim to be transgender so they can be confined in a women's prison and sexually abuse the female inmates there. Men claiming to be female likewise invade women's locker rooms, bathrooms, schools, dormitories, sororities, shelters, spas and social organizations – and in the process steal women's scholarships, advancement, honors and myriad other opportunities.

Meanwhile, transgender groomers and recruiters in schools and on social media platforms like TikTok are continually feeding and expanding the current "mass hysteria" craze that has already led countless teen girls to take testosterone and undergo double mastectomies in a pathetic effort to become boys. No wonder the CDC reports 3 in 5 teen girls say they feel "persistently sad or hopeless" and almost 1 in 3 say they have seriously considered committing suicide.

All of this on top of the radical left's renewed obsession with killing women's unborn babies via abortion.

The "woke" left's maniacal attack on women and girls, virtually unreported by the rest of the media, is the entire focus of the sensational June issue of WND's critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled "THE LEFT'S TOTAL WAR ON WOMEN." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].