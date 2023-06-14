'Topless at the White House': 'Pride' perversion reigns with fake breasts

Editor's Note: Unlike most other media, WND does not use trans-activist pronouns that falsely describe people as the opposite of their true, biological sex. This story also contains material that some readers will find offensive.

Americans are expressing outrage at the latest LGBT spectacle after transsexual activists flashed their fake, opposite-sex chests at President Biden's official "Pride celebration" on the White House south lawn Saturday.

TikTok "influencer" Rose Montoya, a man living as a "trans woman" who is "feminizing" half his body while retaining his male genitalia, shot the video, which was then circulated to millions via "Libs of TikTok" and other conservative accounts.

This is what happened at the White House pride event. A disgrace to our country. pic.twitter.com/QmXVIdmOPr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 13, 2023

In Montoya's video, he takes a selfie with Biden as he says, "Trans rights are human rights." The short video then pans to Montoya, flanked on either side by what appears to be two "trans men" – i.e., biological women who have had their presumably healthy breasts surgically removed – showing off their topless chests.

With the White House and its hanging "pride flag" in the background, Montoya is shown with hands covering his artificial breasts, as he says in voiceover: "Are we topless at the White House?!"

Former Republican Pennsylvania Senator and one-time presidential candidate Rick Santorum pointed to the White House "Pride" controversy and said, "It is disgusting the norms that have been fractured by this administration," in an interview Tuesday with Newsmax.

The White House through its spokeswoman condemned the topless trans video. CNN reported Tuesday Karine Jean-Pierre saying: “The behavior was simply unacceptable. We’ve been very clear about that. It was unfair to the hundreds of attendees who were there to celebrate their families."

KJP said the people seen engaging in the “inappropriate” behavior won’t be invited back to the White House.

In the video, both Joe and Jill Biden can be heard "welcoming" the LGBT celebrants at the White House gathering. The president says, "Happy Pride Month ... Happy Pride year ... Happy Pride life."

According to a White House transcript, he calls the event "the largest Pride Month celebration ever held at the White House."

After boasting about his LGBT initiatives, including a new one that assigns the Department of Homeland Security to protect LGBT "pride" celebrations, Biden said, "As I said — I mean this; I swear to God — you’re some of the most — you’re some of the bravest and most inspiring people I’ve ever known. And I’ve known a lot of good folks."

Conservatives voiced their outrage at the specter of a transsexual shaking his fake breasts in front of the White House. Libs of TikTok tweeted, "This is what happened at a White House pride event. A disgrace to our country."

Trending Politics co-owner Collin Rugg tweeted: "This is what happened on the White House lawn. These are the 'bravest and most inspiring' people Biden has ever known. The country you once knew is gone."

UPDATE: Trans TikToker Rose Montoya reacts to the backlash over his topless video at Biden's White House Pride event, saying that outrage over the video just affirms his "female body". No you're not a woman, you're wearing a surgical costume, dude. https://t.co/rlsXLbJ6hX pic.twitter.com/A8ZUcYX8bR — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 13, 2023

After the "trans topless" controversy blew up on social media, Montoya cut another video complaining that it is legal to go topless in Washington, D.C., and saying that complaints about his almost-bare breasts shows he is being treated like a woman.

That prompted conservative leader and TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk to tweet, "UPDATE: Trans TikToker Rose Montoya reacts to the backlash over his topless video at Biden's White House Pride event, saying that outrage over the video just affirms his 'female body.' No you're not a woman, you're wearing a surgical costume, dude."

In a video and statement two years ago, Montoya, who had been taking female hormones for five years, said, "The surgeries I have had are breast augmentation, trachea shave and genioplasty." The latter is plastic surgery on his chin.

He said, "I never want bottom surgery," which means he is developing into a "she-male" of sorts, cosmetically speaking, with male genitalia and female-appearing breasts and a "feminized" face.

"Male-to-female" transsexuals have a long history of flaunting their fake-female bodies, and even "flashing" their hormone-induced breasts at LGBT celebrations. This photo, covered up for decency, was taken by the author at the Chicago homosexual "pride" parade in 2007:

With one LGBT-activist outrage after another emerging in Biden's America, memes like one this mocking the evolution of "tolerance" are popping up with increasing frequency:

