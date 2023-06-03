These are the most 'over-touristed' cities in Europe

(ZEROHEDGE) – With the travel industry having bounced back in full force after the peak Covid-19 pandemic years, residents of favorite city-break locations are feeling the impacts of overtourism.

As Statista's Anna Fleck reports, the picturesque town of Hallstatt in Austria is one such place, having captured headlines in recent weeks after the local government put up barriers to stop tourists from taking selfies and introduced daily limits on the number of buses and cars.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The following chart gives an idea of just how busy some of Europe’s most popular cities can be, using annual tourism figures from 2019 (the last pre-pandemic year) to calculate an estimation of the number of vacationers to local residents.

TRENDING: CNN writes glowing article on women marrying – themselves!

Read the full story ›