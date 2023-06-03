A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
These are the most 'over-touristed' cities in Europe

Travel industry has bounced back in full force after COVID

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 3, 2023 at 10:55am
(Pexels)

(Pexels)

(ZEROHEDGE) – With the travel industry having bounced back in full force after the peak Covid-19 pandemic years, residents of favorite city-break locations are feeling the impacts of overtourism.

As Statista's Anna Fleck reports, the picturesque town of Hallstatt in Austria is one such place, having captured headlines in recent weeks after the local government put up barriers to stop tourists from taking selfies and introduced daily limits on the number of buses and cars.

The following chart gives an idea of just how busy some of Europe’s most popular cities can be, using annual tourism figures from 2019 (the last pre-pandemic year) to calculate an estimation of the number of vacationers to local residents.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







