Town gathers over 1,100 Dolly Parton impersonators for record attempt

(UPI) – More than 1,100 people donned Dolly Parton costumes in an Irish town to attempt a Guinness World Record and raise money for charity.

The Dolly Day event in Listowel attempted to set a world record for the largest gathering of people wearing a full head-to-toe Dolly Parton costume.

Organizers said more than 1,100 people donned blonde wigs, cowboy boots and rhinestone-covered costumes to attend the event, which raised money for Kerry Hospice and Comfort for Chemo Kerry.

