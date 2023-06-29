A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Town gathers over 1,100 Dolly Parton impersonators for record attempt

Donned blonde wigs, cowboy boots, rhinestone-covered costumes

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 29, 2023 at 9:30am
Dolly Parton (Video screenshot)

Dolly Parton (Video screenshot)

(UPI) – More than 1,100 people donned Dolly Parton costumes in an Irish town to attempt a Guinness World Record and raise money for charity.

The Dolly Day event in Listowel attempted to set a world record for the largest gathering of people wearing a full head-to-toe Dolly Parton costume.

Organizers said more than 1,100 people donned blonde wigs, cowboy boots and rhinestone-covered costumes to attend the event, which raised money for Kerry Hospice and Comfort for Chemo Kerry.

